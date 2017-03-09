Charges filed against 18-year-old over gang-related shooting in WVC

An 18-year-old man was charged Thursday after allegedly shooting a teenage girl during an apparent gang dispute earlier this year.

The man is being charged in 3rd District Court with discharging a firearm that caused serious bodily injury, a first-degree felony; three counts of discharging a firearm, second-degree felonies; and use of a firearm by a restricted person, a second-degree felony. The four counts related to firing the gun include gang enhancements.

On Jan. 21, the man fired the gun four times during an argument over gang colors in the Valley Fair Mall parking lot, according to charging documents, and a 15-year-old was shot in the abdomen.