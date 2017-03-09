Man and woman charged with murder, robbery in death of man at Salt Lake City apartment

Holland is also charged with receiving a stolen vehicle and obstructing justice.

Events leading up to the robbery and shooting began about a month earlier when Holland was at the apartment and observed a resident, identified in court documents as B. Ney, with a safe in his bedroom.

Ney later told police that at about 4:20 a.m. on Feb. 17, he got a text from Holland indicating she would be coming over to buy methamphetamine, charges state.

Two other men and two women were there with Ney at about 5:30 a.m., when there was a knock on the door. They expected Holland, but a man with a revolver — later identified as Olson — entered and ordered everyone to hand over their wallets, purses and cell phones, charges state.

After collecting $18 to $25 in cash, Olson demanded Ney's safe.

When Ney handed it over, the three of the other occupants attacked Olson, while Ney dove under his bed and called 911, charges state.

Olson began firing his gun, hitting Dyer in the chest. Another bullet grazed a 35-year-old woman's ear and another shot grazed the back of a 35-year-old man's head.

Meanwhile, one victim bit Olson, and another victim hit him on the head numerous times with a flashlight.

Holland, who went with Olson to the apartment in a stolen SUV, later told police she believed Olson was going there to buy heroin.

While waiting outside, Holland said she heard gunshots, then saw Olson, injured and bloody, stagger to the SUV. Holland drove him to a home in South Salt Lake, where a woman there called 911 because Olson was suffering from head injures, charges state.

Olson and Holland are both expected in court for scheduling hearings on March 24. They are being held at the Salt Lake County jail in lieu of $1 million bail, cash-only.

shunt@sltrib.com