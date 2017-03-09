Quantcast
Public input invited for developing old prison site

A paragliding area. A trail system. A park with open space. These are some of the ideas being tossed around for the roughly 22,000 undeveloped acres at the Point of the Mountain — and the state is looking for more input from residents.

In a survey released Thursday, the Legislature's commission on developing the space asks the public to weigh in on what amenities should be included in the project. The area, located in the southern part of Salt Lake Valley, includes the site of the current Utah State Prison, which will be rebuilt in Salt Lake City in the coming years.

The commission encourages those who were not able to attend one of several public input workshops in February to fill out the questionnaire at pointofthemountainfuture.org. Respondents are asked to rate the importance of several items, including various recreation opportunities. The project will also focus on generating jobs and expanding transportation.

"This is an ongoing process," said Rep. Lowry Snow, R-St. George and co-chair of the commission. "If we work together and take the right steps,the Point of the Mountain can provide job growth and a high quality of life for generations to come."

ctanner@sltrib.com Twitter: @CourtneyLTanner

 

