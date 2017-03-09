Public input invited for developing old prison site

A paragliding area. A trail system. A park with open space. These are some of the ideas being tossed around for the roughly 22,000 undeveloped acres at the Point of the Mountain — and the state is looking for more input from residents.

In a survey released Thursday, the Legislature's commission on developing the space asks the public to weigh in on what amenities should be included in the project. The area, located in the southern part of Salt Lake Valley, includes the site of the current Utah State Prison, which will be rebuilt in Salt Lake City in the coming years.