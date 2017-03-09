Man who started 2015 Mill Creek wildfire must pay cost of putting it out

Steele declined to talk about the mental health and substance abuse treatment provisions in the sentence or to say where Gill, a veteran, is now.

Federal prosecutors had asked the judge to sentence Gill to 27 months in prison, noting a long history of drug use and a past conviction for choking his girlfriend.

They said the bill to put out the fire and keep the nearby Mount Aire residential area safe was just over $160,000. They described Gill as "a chronic drug user with various serious mental health diagnoses."

They also said Gill admitted in a pre-sentencing report that he had used drugs and was not thinking clearly at the time he set the fire.

When fire officials responded to the blaze shortly after it started at about midnight on Sept. 11, 2015, they encountered Gill along the trail. When asked if he knew how the fire started, Gill told a United Fire Authority captain, "Oh, I started it," and pulled out the lighter he said he used.

"At the very least," prosecutors wrote, "Mr. Gill needs a significant period of time under the careful watch of this Court which must include continued substantial mental health and substance abuse evaluation and treatment."

While U.S. District Judge David Nuffer sentenced Gill to repay the firefighting costs, prosecutors said it was "highly unlikely that even a dent will be made" to cover the bill, given that Gill is homeless, jobless and has a history of mental illness.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Lynda Krause declined to comment on the case.

