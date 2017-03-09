Shurtleff sues state for at least $1.1M, alleges Utah A.G. Sean Reyes interfered in his case

"Reyes' response and reactions to Shurtleff's motions was an intrusion into the Shurtleff prosecution specifically calculated to circumvent Shurtleff's statutory right as a former public official to seek reimbursement and indemnification for his fees and costs," attorney Rodney Parker wrote.

It is also a violation of public policy, Parker argued, because it undermined and interfered with state law.

Attorneys for Shurtleff filed the 3rd District Court lawsuit after months of settlement negotiations with the attorney general's office broke down this week, Parker told The Salt Lake Tribune on Thursday.

Messages seeking comment from Reyes' office and Rawlings were not immediately returned.

Shurtleff was charged in 2014 with felony and misdemeanor crimes stemming from allegations of bribery and corruption inside the attorney general's office during the 12 years he was in office.

In a letter to Rawlings, Reyes said he had tapped the Davis County Republican to handle the case because he believed it was important to pursue allegations of criminal wrongdoing, but "imprudent if not impossible" for the attorney general's office to investigate or prosecute Shurtleff or any others who had ties to the office.

"Seeking the truth about the charges against former leaders of this office and any other individuals who may or may not be culpable is an integral part of putting the past behind us and maintaining public trust," Reyes wrote.

The letter gives Rawlings statewide powers to investigate and prosecute alleged crimes and promises that Reyes' office would not "direct how, when or against whom you may choose to bring charges, or how you try such matters in court, or negotiate pleas or other resolutions related thereto."

The letter, which is attached as an exhibit to Shurtleff's lawsuit, also states that a "conflict screen" had been created in Reyes' office to separate all but two lawyers in the attorney general's office from the case.

In court papers, Shurtleff's attorney says that evidence issues and misconduct concerns that arose during the course of the prosecution prompted a conversation about a cooperation agreement with Rawlings that might resolve the case. Under the agreement, Shurtleff would provide information about individuals, including former Utah Attorney General John Swallow, former Sen. Harry Reid, D-Nev., and former Assistant U.S. Attorney Brent Ward, whom Rawlings was investigating as part of a wider public corruption investigation.

In return, the document states, Rawlings would agree not to oppose a defense motion to dismiss.

The deal, Shurtleff's attorney contends, was a way for the "state to save face, by salvaging some benefit from its massive investment of resources into the prosecution of the case."

Shurtleff's case was tossed out in late July 2016 on a petition from Rawlings that was filed weeks after the dismissal sought by Shurtleff's defense team.

Under Utah law, state officials or employees accused of crimes during the course of doing their jobs are entitled to recoup reasonable legal fees and costs. But that is possible only when a defendant is acquitted by a jury or if a defense motion gets the charges dropped, not when the dismissal is sought by a prosecutor.

Technically, 3rd District Judge Elizabeth Hruby-Mills granted the dismissal at Rawlings' behest. Shurtleff's side contends the cooperation agreement was essentially a contract between the former attorney general and the state, which should not have been broken by Reyes.