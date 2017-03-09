Legislature Live: Senate leaders list session wins, disappointments in media briefing

It's the final day of the Legislature, the last chance for bills to pass through the gauntlet of lawmakers and be sent to the governor — or die on the floor. Salt Lake Tribune reporters Lee Davidson, Benjamin Wood and others will be bringing you the latest updates from the Hill all day. Readers can also follow along on Twitter.

— 12:55 a.m. Senate media briefing Members of Senate leadership held their final media briefing of the legislative session Thursday. Senate President Wayne Niederhauser, R-Sandy, said he was disappointed lawmakers were unable to pass tax reform — Senate Republicans had pushed for an increase in the sales tax on food, combined with a decrease in the overall sales tax rate. But he pointed to several successes, including bonding for road projects and the construction of a new state prison, a 4 percent increase in per-student spending, state funding for new homeless shelters in Salt Lake County and a decrease in the state's legal limit for drivers' blood alcohol content (BAC), from 0.08 to 0.05. "We put together, I think, a very balanced budget," he said. • On air quality: Senators praised a bill that gives a $1.8 million tax break to oil refineries that transition to the production of cleaner-burning fuels. "Tier-3 fuel is really the one thing that makes a big difference," said. Sen. Ralph Okerlund, R-Monroe. • On medical marijuana: Niederhauser commended a bill that allows for research into the medical uses and proper dosing of cannabis. "It's shocking that no other state has taken that approach," he said. "Hopefully we can have [the research] by next session and have a clear pathway to what we're going to do with medical marijuana." • On liquor reform: Sen. Jerry Stevenson, R-Layton, said he doesn't anticipate widespread restaurant remodeling as a result of his bill providing additional options beyond the so-called "Zion Curtain" for keeping children away from the preparation of adult beverages. And Sen. Stuart Adams, R-Layton, said his bill to decrease Utah's BAC limit for drivers to 0.05 — which would be the lowest level in the nation — is one component of decreasing traffic fatalities. "I think we're all in agreement there's too many deaths on our highways," he said. • On new taxes and fees: Stevenson said "there's nothing more basic to conservative principles than those who use services should pay for services." — Benjamin Wood — 11:55 a.m. Solar panels A bill advanced Thursday that generally would require homeowner associations (HOAs) to allow residents to install solar panels. The House voted 53-15 to pass SB154. Because it was amended, it returns to the Senate for its concurrence to the changes. The Senate previously approved it 23-2. Rep. Francis Gibson, R-Mapleton, the bill's House sponsor, said that after amendments, it would affect only privately owned single-detached homes in HOAs — not condominiums, town homes or duplexes. The bill's sponsor, Sen. Lincoln Fillmore, R-South Jordan, earlier said if an HOA already bans or restricts solar panels, those covenants would be grandfathered into law. However, if they are silent on solar, then they must allow them. They may still impose restrictions — such as on colors, size and the view of panels from the street — as long as they do not hurt the efficiency of the panels by 5 percent or increase their costs unreasonably. However, if 67 percent of residents in an HOA vote to remove existing solar panel bans — or to add them — that also would be allowed. — Lee Davidson — 10:40 a.m. Utah Lake Luxury islands on Utah Lake? That's the hope of one Utah lawmaker. During debate on a resolution urging the restoration of Utah Lake, known for its aromatic distinction and colorful algal blooms, Sen. Howard Stephenson, R-Draper, said the area is full of promise as one of the few bodies of water in the United States where lakefront property is not in demand. "I have a dream that someday we dredge it so that it's deep," Stephenson said. "And we use the land from the dredging to build islands on which we can have hotels and golf courses and have an amazing, amazing place." The resolution, a non-binding piece of message legislation, is intended to encourage the Utah Lake Commission to look for ways to "get rid of its yuck factor," said Senate sponsor Sen. Deidre Henderson. Sen. Gene Davis, D-Salt Lake City, spoke in support of the proposal, and praised it as a change of pace from Utah's habit of passing state's rights resolutions. "At long last," Davis said, "I'm reading a resolution that doesn't demand the federal government do something." — Benjamin Wood — 10:33 a.m. Phone fees A bill advanced to require Utah telephone users to pay an extra 52 cents a month on every cellphone and landline — a 68 percent increase. They now pay 76 cents a month, but that would increase to $1.24 a month under SB198. The House approved the bill on a 55-17 vote. It returns to the Senate for one more vote to consider House amendments. Its sponsor, Sen. Wayne Harper, R-Taylorsville, earlier said the money would help upgrade what officials say are antiquated 911 and public safety radio systems statewide. Also, the bill would also make many reforms to the Utah Communications Authority after an official embezzled $1 million from it recently. UCA Board Chairman Tina Mathieu said in an earlier hearing that the fee hike is long overdue. "Our system is literally being maintained right now by parts we are buying from eBay, and from other cities as they replace their outdated systems," she said. "This is our fourth year that we've been before the Legislature asking for funding for this project." — Lee Davidson — 10:01 a.m. Safety inspections Utah's car safety inspection program has now gone the way of the horse and buggy — unless Gov. Gary Herbert decides to veto HB265. The House on Thursday concurred with earlier Senate amendments to that bill, sending it to the governor for his signature or veto. The bill would end the requirement that noncommercial vehicles undergo a regular safety inspection. It also increases the cost of vehicle registrations by $1 to fund hiring more Highway Patrol troopers, and paying them more overtime. Senate sponsor Sen. Deidre Henderson, R-Spanish Fork, said 34 states have already abandoned safety inspections, with no corresponding increase in traffic fatalities. She said market forces motivate drivers to purchase and maintain safe cars, and the rate of fatalities due to unsafe vehicles is eclipsed by human error. However in the House, Rep. Lee Perry, R-Perry, a Highway Patrol lieutenant, argued vigorously against the change saying he has seen many non-inspected cars from other states suffer fatal crashes because of problems inspections would have found. — Lee Davidson — 9:56 a.m. Homelessness The Legislature's new plan to fight homelessness, a top priority of leaders this year, won final approval on Thursday. The House concurred with Senate amendments to HB441, and sent it to Gov. Gary Herbert for his signature or veto. It incorporates deals worked out that reduce the number of homeless resource shelters in Salt Lake City from four to two, including eliminating a controversial one in Sugar House. The deal also calls for phasing out the Rio Grande homeless shelter. It calls for Salt Lake County to locate another homeless resource center outside of Salt Lake City. The bill gives the county power to locate a shelter in a city that may not want it. The bill completes the Legislature's role in appropriating $20 million for construction of new homeless resource centers. — Lee Davidson — 9:52 a.m. Statutory rape Lawmakers approved HB123, which decreases the penalties — and provides flexibility to courts — in cases where teenagers engage in consensual sexual relationships. Senate sponsor Sen. Todd Weiler, R-Woods Cross, said the changes were prompted by a case in which two minors were both charged with statutory rape of the other. "That doesn't make sense to really anyone," he said. The bill creates a graduated scale of severity, from class C misdemeanor to third degree felony, depending on the age of the minors who engage in sexual activity. The Senate voted unanimously for the bill on Thursday, following a unanimous vote of the House last month. —Benjamin Wood — 9:38 a.m. Presidential primary Remember the long lines during Utah's presidential caucuses last year? Legislators approved a bill trying to avoid that in 2020 by allowing switching to a presidential primary instead. The House concurred with Senate amendments to HB204, and sent it to Gov. Gary Herbert for his signature or veto. "Political parties should be in the business of trying to win elections, not run them," Rep. Patricia Arent, D-Millcreek, sponsor of the bill, said earlier. In a primary, she said people may vote all day, vote by mail or absentee ballot or use early voting — and it is run by professionals. But in last year's caucus, parties used volunteers to compress voting into a few hours in the evening. "There were people who couldn't vote because there was no parking, they were elderly, they couldn't stand in line, it was cold, they were there with their families and their children couldn't stand in line," Arent said, adding that people who had to work could not vote. Because of the chaos and long lines, Arent said, "We thought, 'Wow, there are a lot of people — what a great turnout.' Actually, 53 percent fewer people voted in that presidential caucus last year than in our primary in 2008." —Lee Davidson — Wednesday Senate President Wayne Niederhauser, R-Sandy, had a comical — or perhaps divine? — slip-up in the waning hours of the penultimate day of the Legislative session. Near the end of Senate business Wednesday evening, Niederhauser was going through the motions on a vote when he mistakenly invoked "Third Nephi," — a religious text in the Mormon scriptural canon — instead of a bill's "third substitute" — meaning a third draft prepared for debate. The chamber, largely composed of members of the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, filled with laughter while Niederhauser buried his head in his hands. After several minutes, Senate business resumed. — Benjamin Wood