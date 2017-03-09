—

4:27 p.m.

"No Promo Homo" law

Utah Gov. Gary Herbert said he sees "no reason not to sign" a bill that repeals the state's prohibition of "advocacy of homosexuality" in schools.

The bill, which was passed by near-unanimous majorities in the House and Senate, was sponsored in response to a lawsuit against the state challenging its so-called "No Promo Homo" laws.

Bill supporters argued that the ambiguity of "advocacy" in the law made it difficult for teacher to acknowledge the existence of same-sex relationships, or to intervene on behalf of a lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender student who is bullied by their peers.

"We need to comply with the law," Herbert said, referring to recent court decisions on same-sex relationships. "The law of the land really is requiring this to take place."

— Benjamin Wood

4:22 p.m.

Liquor law tweak

A restaurant with a liquor license can keep serving alcohol if a church or school moves next door under a bill approved by the Senate in a 20-4 vote.

SB279 is a clean-up bill to last night's liquor reform package — the "Zion Curtain" bill. It removes the ability of the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control to allow variances for restaurants and bars within a set distance from a "community location" — parks, schools, churches, etc. — but grandfathers in existing variances.

Sponsor Sen. Jerry Stevenson, R-Layton, gave the example of strip malls, where churches or charter schools might open shop where liquor-serving restaurants are currently operating. The bill will now be considered by the House.

— Benjamin Wood

3:33 p.m.

Concealed firearms

The Senate signed off on a bill allowing 18-year-olds to obtain a concealed-carry gun permit.

HB198 was pushed as a way for young women to protect themselves from sexual predators. Sen. Todd Weiler, R-Woods Cross, said the bill would allow women to carry a gun on a college campus in their purse.

He told lawmakers the majority of the opposition he has received has come from people who are against 18-year-olds being allowed to carry a firearm. However, he said, under Utah law, young adults can already access a firearm as long as they carry it openly.

Under the bill, young adults would be required to get a new permit upon reaching the age of 21.

— Jessica Banuelos

3:18 p.m.

Child support

With same-sex marriages now allowed in Utah, lawmakers gave final approval to a bill that will also allow enforcement of child support orders against all parents — straight or gay.

"This brings our code into compliance with current state law," said Rep. Lowry Snow, R-Santa Clara. "Regardless how we feel about the state of the law, that is the state of the law."

The House voted 68-3 to pass SB147, and sent it to Gov. Gary Herbert for his signature or veto. It was previously approved by the Senate 29-0.

— Lee Davidson

3:06 p.m.

Opioid addiction

The Utah Senate unanimously passed a bill to set regulations on opioid prescriptions. The bill requires physicians to give seven-day partial refills if they are able to do so, hoping to prevent addiction.

Bill sponsor, Sen. Vickers, R-Cedar City, said HB50's purpose is to "have physicians review their practice and prescribing habits."

Vickers mentioned there will be no penalty if physicians decide it is necessary to give a full prescription due to the patient's circumstances.

— Jessica Banuelos

2:52 p.m.

Affordable housing

A bill designed to increase affordable housing and fight homelessness won final approval Thursday.

The House and Senate voted to adopt compromises worked out by a conference committee and sent HB36 to Gov. Gary Herbert for his signature or veto

Its sponsor, Rep. Becky Edwards, R-North Salt Lake, has said it would encourage more affordable housing by doing such things as increasing state income-tax credits for landlords. It would also create a fund to provide loans to help build more affordable housing or convert existing market-rate units to it.

Lawmakers approved $4 million in funding for the bill.

It comes after the state reported recently that the number of Utah's extremely low-income families exceeds the rental units they can afford by more than 38,000 — equivalent to the population of Kearns.

— Lee Davidson

12:55 p.m.

Senate media briefing

Members of Senate leadership held their final media briefing of the legislative session Thursday.

Senate President Wayne Niederhauser, R-Sandy, said he was disappointed lawmakers were unable to pass tax reform — Senate Republicans had pushed for an increase in the sales tax on food, combined with a decrease in the overall sales tax rate. But he pointed to several successes, including bonding for road projects and the construction of a new state prison, a 4 percent increase in per-student spending, state funding for new homeless shelters in Salt Lake County and a decrease in the state's legal limit for drivers' blood alcohol content (BAC), from 0.08 to 0.05.

"We put together, I think, a very balanced budget," he said.

• On air quality: Senators praised a bill that gives a $1.8 million tax break to oil refineries that transition to the production of cleaner-burning fuels.

"Tier-3 fuel is really the one thing that makes a big difference," said. Sen. Ralph Okerlund, R-Monroe.

• On medical marijuana: Niederhauser commended a bill that allows for research into the medical uses and proper dosing of cannabis.

"It's shocking that no other state has taken that approach," he said. "Hopefully we can have [the research] by next session and have a clear pathway to what we're going to do with medical marijuana."

• On liquor reform: Sen. Jerry Stevenson, R-Layton, said he doesn't anticipate widespread restaurant remodeling as a result of his bill providing additional options beyond the so-called "Zion Curtain" for keeping children away from the preparation of adult beverages.

And Sen. Stuart Adams, R-Layton, said his bill to decrease Utah's BAC limit for drivers to 0.05 — which would be the lowest level in the nation — is one component of decreasing traffic fatalities.

"I think we're all in agreement there's too many deaths on our highways," he said.

• On new taxes and fees: Stevenson said "there's nothing more basic to conservative principles than those who use services should pay for services."

— Benjamin Wood

11:55 a.m.

Solar panels

A bill advanced Thursday that generally would require homeowner associations (HOAs) to allow residents to install solar panels.

The House voted 53-15 to pass SB154. Because it was amended, it returns to the Senate for its concurrence to the changes. The Senate previously approved it 23-2.

Rep. Francis Gibson, R-Mapleton, the bill's House sponsor, said that after amendments, it would affect only privately owned single-detached homes in HOAs — not condominiums, town homes or duplexes.

The bill's sponsor, Sen. Lincoln Fillmore, R-South Jordan, earlier said if an HOA already bans or restricts solar panels, those covenants would be grandfathered into law. However, if they are silent on solar, then they must allow them.

They may still impose restrictions — such as on colors, size and the view of panels from the street — as long as they do not hurt the efficiency of the panels by 5 percent or increase their costs unreasonably.

However, if 67 percent of residents in an HOA vote to remove existing solar panel bans — or to add them — that also would be allowed.

— Lee Davidson

10:40 a.m.

Utah Lake

Luxury islands on Utah Lake? That's the hope of one Utah lawmaker.

During debate on a resolution urging the restoration of Utah Lake, known for its aromatic distinction and colorful algal blooms, Sen. Howard Stephenson, R-Draper, said the area is full of promise as one of the few bodies of water in the United States where lakefront property is not in demand.

"I have a dream that someday we dredge it so that it's deep," Stephenson said. "And we use the land from the dredging to build islands on which we can have hotels and golf courses and have an amazing, amazing place."

The resolution, a non-binding piece of message legislation, is intended to encourage the Utah Lake Commission to look for ways to "get rid of its yuck factor," said Senate sponsor Sen. Deidre Henderson.

Sen. Gene Davis, D-Salt Lake City, spoke in support of the proposal, and praised it as a change of pace from Utah's habit of passing state's rights resolutions.

"At long last," Davis said, "I'm reading a resolution that doesn't demand the federal government do something."

— Benjamin Wood

10:33 a.m.

Phone fees

A bill advanced to require Utah telephone users to pay an extra 52 cents a month on every cellphone and landline — a 68 percent increase.

They now pay 76 cents a month, but that would increase to $1.24 a month under SB198.

The House approved the bill on a 55-17 vote. It returns to the Senate for one more vote to consider House amendments.

Its sponsor, Sen. Wayne Harper, R-Taylorsville, earlier said the money would help upgrade what officials say are antiquated 911 and public safety radio systems statewide. Also, the bill would also make many reforms to the Utah Communications Authority after an official embezzled $1 million from it recently.

UCA Board Chairman Tina Mathieu said in an earlier hearing that the fee hike is long overdue.

"Our system is literally being maintained right now by parts we are buying from eBay, and from other cities as they replace their outdated systems," she said. "This is our fourth year that we've been before the Legislature asking for funding for this project."

— Lee Davidson

10:01 a.m.

Safety inspections

Utah's car safety inspection program has now gone the way of the horse and buggy — unless Gov. Gary Herbert decides to veto HB265.

The House on Thursday concurred with earlier Senate amendments to that bill, sending it to the governor for his signature or veto.

The bill would end the requirement that noncommercial vehicles undergo a regular safety inspection. It also increases the cost of vehicle registrations by $1 to fund hiring more Highway Patrol troopers, and paying them more overtime.

Senate sponsor Sen. Deidre Henderson, R-Spanish Fork, said 34 states have already abandoned safety inspections, with no corresponding increase in traffic fatalities. She said market forces motivate drivers to purchase and maintain safe cars, and the rate of fatalities due to unsafe vehicles is eclipsed by human error.

However in the House, Rep. Lee Perry, R-Perry, a Highway Patrol lieutenant, argued vigorously against the change saying he has seen many non-inspected cars from other states suffer fatal crashes because of problems inspections would have found.

— Lee Davidson

9:56 a.m.

Homelessness

The Legislature's new plan to fight homelessness, a top priority of leaders this year, won final approval on Thursday.

The House concurred with Senate amendments to HB441, and sent it to Gov. Gary Herbert for his signature or veto.

It incorporates deals worked out that reduce the number of homeless resource shelters in Salt Lake City from four to two, including eliminating a controversial one in Sugar House.

The deal also calls for phasing out the Rio Grande homeless shelter. It calls for Salt Lake County to locate another homeless resource center outside of Salt Lake City.

The bill gives the county power to locate a shelter in a city that may not want it.

The bill completes the Legislature's role in appropriating $20 million for construction of new homeless resource centers.

— Lee Davidson

9:52 a.m.

Statutory rape

Lawmakers approved HB123, which decreases the penalties — and provides flexibility to courts — in cases where teenagers engage in consensual sexual relationships.

Senate sponsor Sen. Todd Weiler, R-Woods Cross, said the changes were prompted by a case in which two minors were both charged with statutory rape of the other.

"That doesn't make sense to really anyone," he said.

The bill creates a graduated scale of severity, from class C misdemeanor to third degree felony, depending on the age of the minors who engage in sexual activity.

The Senate voted unanimously for the bill on Thursday, following a unanimous vote of the House last month.

—Benjamin Wood

9:38 a.m.

Presidential primary

Remember the long lines during Utah's presidential caucuses last year? Legislators approved a bill trying to avoid that in 2020 by allowing switching to a presidential primary instead.

The House concurred with Senate amendments to HB204, and sent it to Gov. Gary Herbert for his signature or veto.

"Political parties should be in the business of trying to win elections, not run them," Rep. Patricia Arent, D-Millcreek, sponsor of the bill, said earlier.

In a primary, she said people may vote all day, vote by mail or absentee ballot or use early voting — and it is run by professionals. But in last year's caucus, parties used volunteers to compress voting into a few hours in the evening.

"There were people who couldn't vote because there was no parking, they were elderly, they couldn't stand in line, it was cold, they were there with their families and their children couldn't stand in line," Arent said, adding that people who had to work could not vote.

Because of the chaos and long lines, Arent said, "We thought, 'Wow, there are a lot of people — what a great turnout.' Actually, 53 percent fewer people voted in that presidential caucus last year than in our primary in 2008."

—Lee Davidson

Wednesday

Senate President Wayne Niederhauser, R-Sandy, had a comical — or perhaps divine? — slip-up in the waning hours of the penultimate day of the Legislative session.

Near the end of Senate business Wednesday evening, Niederhauser was going through the motions on a vote when he mistakenly invoked "Third Nephi," — a religious text in the Mormon scriptural canon — instead of a bill's "third substitute" — meaning a third draft prepared for debate.

The chamber, largely composed of members of the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, filled with laughter while Niederhauser buried his head in his hands. After several minutes, Senate business resumed.

— Benjamin Wood