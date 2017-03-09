UPD identifies woman killed in Millcreek auto-pedestrian crash

Unified Police have identified a woman who was fatally injured in a weekend Millcreek auto-pedestrian accident.

Lt. Brian Lohrke said that 65-year-old Vicki Holbrook was struck by a car as she attempted to cross a dark, stormy 500 East just south of 3900 South, about 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Holbrook, who was not in a crosswalk when hit by the southbound car, was transported to the hospital in critical condition. Lohrke confirmed Thursday that she had since succumbed to her injuries.

No charges have been brought against the driver, who was uninjured.

