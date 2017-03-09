Unified Police investigating fatal auto-pedestrian crash in Taylorsville

A 41-year-old man was struck and killed early Thursday morning as he stood in the traffic lanes of a dark expressway in Taylorsville.

Unified Police Lt. Brian Lohrke said the man, whose identity was being withheld pending notification of his family, was with his wife when the collision occurred shortly before 2 a.m. near 3400 West and 5400 South.

The woman was unhurt, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene after police and paramedics tried but failed to revive him.

No citations were issued to the driver, who was not believed to be speeding or able to avoid hitting the man.