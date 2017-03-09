Quantcast
Semi vs. car crash on Bangerter Highway claims man’s life

A 29-year-old man died Thursday morning when his car collided with a semi-trailer rig on Bangerter Highway.

The 6:07 a.m. crash reportedly occurred when the northbound car ran a red light and crashed with the westbound semiat the highway's intersection with Salt Lake City's California Avenue.

The crash wedged the car underneath the semi's trailer. Emergency workers found the man dead inside the wreckage.

The collision, which closed down all lanes of the highway at the intersection for two hours, remained under investigation, the Utah Highway Patrol said.

The identity of the deceased was being withheld pending notification of his family.

The Tribune will update this story as details develop.

