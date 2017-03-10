Winners and losers from the Utah legislative session

Winner • Homeless advocates. Utah leaders stepped up and put public money where their mouths are in addressing homelessness as a statewide problem.

Loser • Any motorist who ticks above Utah's soon-to-be-toughest-in-the-nation 0.05 BAC limit for drinking and driving.

Winner • People who eat. Lawmakers dumped the regressive plan to hike Utah's food sales tax.

Loser • Victims of hate crimes. The Legislature stubbornly refused to debate a proposed hate-crimes bill in a time of rising fear and xenophobia.

Winner • Utah roads. Lawmakers zipped through a $1 billion borrowing plan to build and maintain roads and highways in the state.