Winners and losers from the Utah legislative session

The Salt Lake Tribune
First Published      Updated 1 hour ago

Winner • Homeless advocates. Utah leaders stepped up and put public money where their mouths are in addressing homelessness as a statewide problem.

Loser • Any motorist who ticks above Utah's soon-to-be-toughest-in-the-nation 0.05 BAC limit for drinking and driving.

Winner • People who eat. Lawmakers dumped the regressive plan to hike Utah's food sales tax.

Loser • Victims of hate crimes. The Legislature stubbornly refused to debate a proposed hate-crimes bill in a time of rising fear and xenophobia.

Winner • Utah roads. Lawmakers zipped through a $1 billion borrowing plan to build and maintain roads and highways in the state.

Loser • The National Rifle Association. Gun-friendly lawmakers scuttled a bill legalizing concealed weapons without a permit because of the NRA's hardball tactics.

Winner • Sex assault victims. Mandatory testing all rape kits statewide will help assure more perpetrators are charged and convicted. But lawmakers fell short of full funding.

Loser • Political diversity. Republican supermajorities repealed long-standing law that many boards and commissions cap membership of any single political party (read GOP).

 

