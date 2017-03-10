Some of the best quotes from the 2017 Legislature

If you put dozens of politicians together in a room for six weeks, they're going to say some interesting things. Here are a few of the highlights from the 2017 session:
—
— Rep. Karianne Lisonbee, R-Clearfield, pitching her plan to let Utahns as young as 18 get a concealed gun permit.
—
"The fact that individuals come up there and testify they are FLDS Mormons insults me and bothers me. … They are an apostate group and they are no part of my religion."
— Rep. Mike Noel, R-Kanab, on his bill to redefine bigamy and increase penalties in some cases
—
"I am opposing the fact that men continually make these presentations and these arguments about what should be done to a woman's body."
— Rep. Susan Duckworth, D-Magna, arguing against Utah's incremental abortion restrictions and regulations
—
"We're all entitled to our own facts. Doctors are entitled to their own facts."
— Sen. Curt Bramble, R-Provo, endorsing a bill requiring that women seeking a medically induced abortion be told it may be successfully halted midway. (He later clarified that he meant to say "opinions," not "facts.")
—
"Do you represent other legislators here who are your colleagues and friends? Or do you represent those people who elected you?"
— Rep. Carol Spackman Moss, D-Holladay, arguing against the Legislature-devised system to award letter grades to schools.
—
"Not all tourists come here to drink."
— Sen. Lyle Hillyard, R-Logan, countering arguments that dropping Utah's legal driving limit to 0.05 blood alcohol content will hurt tourism.
—
"We know that women in Utah have a huge pay gap. … If the ultimate goal is to have equal pay, let's just get there."
— Joanna Smith of Utah Women Unite, on a plan to study the extent gender wage disparity in the state
—
"I have a dream that someday we dredge [Utah Lake] so that it's deep.… And we use the land from the dredging to build islands on which we can have hotels and golf courses and have an amazing, amazing place."
— Sen. Howard Stephenson, R-Draper, on a resolution to improve and protect Utah Lake
—
"We'll play legislator. We'll let them [physician researchers] play doctor."
— Rep. Brad Daw, R-Orem, talking about promoting sound research before deciding whether to legalize medical marijuana.
—
"I see opportunities for openness, transparency — and those things, I think, have been missing for a long time."
— Sen. Karen Mayne, D-West Valley City, on reforming the Utah Transit Authority.
—
"There is a perception that somehow considering diversity [means] a person is less qualified, and I take great offense to that."
— Rep. Mark Wheatley, D-Murray
—
"At long last, I'm reading a resolution that doesn't demand the federal government do something."
— Sen. Gene Davis, D-Salt Lake City, on a resolution get rid of Utah Lake's "yuck factor."
—
"Far be it from me to short-circuit any dating that may be going on."
— House Speaker Greg Hughes, R-Draper, on rumors there may be ongoing talks to woo back the Outdoor Retailer show to Utah.
