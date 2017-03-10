Quantcast
Some of the best quotes from the 2017 Legislature

The Salt Lake Tribune
First Published
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (1)

If you put dozens of politicians together in a room for six weeks, they're going to say some interesting things. Here are a few of the highlights from the 2017 session:

"I struggle with the idea that [18-year-olds] can vote, can put their lives on the line for this country, and can't be trusted with self-defense with the Second Amendment rights."

Rep. Karianne Lisonbee, R-Clearfield, pitching her plan to let Utahns as young as 18 get a concealed gun permit.

—­

"The fact that individuals come up there and testify they are FLDS Mormons insults me and bothers me. … They are an apostate group and they are no part of my religion."

Rep. Mike Noel, R-Kanab, on his bill to redefine bigamy and increase penalties in some cases

—­

"I am opposing the fact that men continually make these presentations and these arguments about what should be done to a woman's body."

Rep. Susan Duckworth, D-Magna, arguing against Utah's incremental abortion restrictions and regulations

—­

"We're all entitled to our own facts. Doctors are entitled to their own facts."

Sen. Curt Bramble, R-Provo, endorsing a bill requiring that women seeking a medically induced abortion be told it may be successfully halted midway. (He later clarified that he meant to say "opinions," not "facts.")

—­

"Do you represent other legislators here who are your colleagues and friends? Or do you represent those people who elected you?"

Rep. Carol Spackman Moss, D-Holladay, arguing against the Legislature-devised system to award letter grades to schools.

—­

"Not all tourists come here to drink."

Sen. Lyle Hillyard, R-Logan, countering arguments that dropping Utah's legal driving limit to 0.05 blood alcohol content will hurt tourism.

—­

"We know that women in Utah have a huge pay gap. … If the ultimate goal is to have equal pay, let's just get there."

Joanna Smith of Utah Women Unite, on a plan to study the extent gender wage disparity in the state

—­

"I have a dream that someday we dredge [Utah Lake] so that it's deep.… And we use the land from the dredging to build islands on which we can have hotels and golf courses and have an amazing, amazing place."

Sen. Howard Stephenson, R-Draper, on a resolution to improve and protect Utah Lake

"We'll play legislator. We'll let them [physician researchers] play doctor."

Rep. Brad Daw, R-Orem, talking about promoting sound research before deciding whether to legalize medical marijuana.

"I see opportunities for openness, transparency — and those things, I think, have been missing for a long time."

Sen. Karen Mayne, D-West Valley City, on reforming the Utah Transit Authority.

"There is a perception that somehow considering diversity [means] a person is less qualified, and I take great offense to that."

Rep. Mark Wheatley, D-Murray

"At long last, I'm reading a resolution that doesn't demand the federal government do something."

Sen. Gene Davis, D-Salt Lake City, on a resolution get rid of Utah Lake's "yuck factor."

"Far be it from me to short-circuit any dating that may be going on."

House Speaker Greg Hughes, R-Draper, on rumors there may be ongoing talks to woo back the Outdoor Retailer show to Utah.

 

