Quantcast
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

Lawmakers dangle $1 million to woo back outdoor retailers

By connect
First Published      Updated 16 minutes ago
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (1)

Utah leaders hope their divorce with the big annual Outdoor Retailer show is only a temporary separation.

Legislative budget writers decided Wednesday to offer $1 million to the retailers if they essentially will kiss and make up.

The Executive Appropriations Committee added that $1 million to the year's final spending bill on Wednesday as an incentive to try to get the Outdoor Industry Association to bring back its twice-a-year shows that bring an estimated 40,000 visitors and $45 million to Salt Lake City each year.

"I've heard there are some in the outdoor retailers that quite like our state, and are now expressing concern about Utah not being in the mix" for the show in the future, said House Speaker Greg Hughes.

Budget writers earlier this month had removed an annual $1 million subsidy for the show after the industry group announced it was pulling out of Salt Lake City in protest over Utah officials pushing to rescind the new Bears Ears National Monument.

Hughes said the office of Gov. Gary Herbert asked that the money be added back in to the final budget bill that divides up the last-available money for the year. Lawmakers will consider it on Thursday, the last day of this year's legislative session.

"So maybe there is a reconciliation to be had," Hughes said. "Far be it from me to short-circuit any dating that may be going on."

That last spending bill of the year has several other interesting projects, including:

• $2.5 million to help pay for a new Utah Transit Authority facility to fuel natural gas buses.

• $4.48 million to build a new welding technology building at the Uintah Basin Applied Technology College.

• An extra $500,000 for Utah State Fair operations.

• An additional $1.45 million for air quality monitoring.

• An additional $500,000 for a lawsuit challenging federal steps to protect the greater sage grouse.

• $750,000 for a rebate program for devices that reduce water usage.

• Additional money for a variety of museums, theaters and festivals — many of which have hosted events for legislators during this year's session.

That includes $100,000 each for Desert Star theater, the Hale Center Theater and Odyssey Dance Company.

Also included is $200,000 for the Utah Sports Hall of Fame, $20,000 for Salt Lake County Children's Theater and $10,000 for the Lake Festival of the Utah Lake Commission.

 

COMMENTS
POST A COMMENT      ()