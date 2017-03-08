Lawmakers dangle $1 million to woo back outdoor retailers

Budget writers earlier this month had removed an annual $1 million subsidy for the show after the industry group announced it was pulling out of Salt Lake City in protest over Utah officials pushing to rescind the new Bears Ears National Monument.

Hughes said the office of Gov. Gary Herbert asked that the money be added back in to the final budget bill that divides up the last-available money for the year. Lawmakers will consider it on Thursday, the last day of this year's legislative session.

"So maybe there is a reconciliation to be had," Hughes said. "Far be it from me to short-circuit any dating that may be going on."

That last spending bill of the year has several other interesting projects, including:

• $2.5 million to help pay for a new Utah Transit Authority facility to fuel natural gas buses.

• $4.48 million to build a new welding technology building at the Uintah Basin Applied Technology College.

• An extra $500,000 for Utah State Fair operations.

• An additional $1.45 million for air quality monitoring.

• An additional $500,000 for a lawsuit challenging federal steps to protect the greater sage grouse.

• $750,000 for a rebate program for devices that reduce water usage.

• Additional money for a variety of museums, theaters and festivals — many of which have hosted events for legislators during this year's session.

That includes $100,000 each for Desert Star theater, the Hale Center Theater and Odyssey Dance Company.

Also included is $200,000 for the Utah Sports Hall of Fame, $20,000 for Salt Lake County Children's Theater and $10,000 for the Lake Festival of the Utah Lake Commission.