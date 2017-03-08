Utah Big Brothers Big Sisters sued for sex abuse by mentor

The Big Brothers Big Sisters of Utah organization has been sued by a man who says the group did not do enough to stop a former mentor from sexually abusing him when he was a boy over a period lasting nearly five years.

The mentor, Antonio Cardenas, pleaded guilty to child sex abuse involving the same alleged victim in 2012 and is now serving a 35-year federal prison sentence.

The lawsuit was filed Wednesday in Salt Lake City's 3rd District Court.

The group's president and CEO, Nancy Winemiller Basinger, said in a statement Wednesday that the organization was saddened that a child was exploited by one of its former mentors. The statement did not address in detail the allegations of the lawsuit.