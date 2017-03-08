Senate OKs juvenile justice reform, final House vote required

"I'm sure we'll be back next session with some tweaks to this," Weiler said. "But it is a data-driven approach and I think it will make a big difference."

Sen. Gregg Buxton, R-Roy, said his family's experience with juvenile justice followed a pattern of recidivism. His stepson struggled with drug and alcohol abuse, Buxton, which led to multiple stints in detention programs and ultimately jail time as an adult.

He said children in detention are put in contact with other offenders, which can accelerate their travel down the wrong path.

"Each time he came out of jail he knew more," Buxton said, "until the point that he was actually distributing [drugs]."

But Sen. Lyle Hillyard questioned whether home-based and counseling programs would have consistent results, as a child's home environment contributes to their involvement in risky behavior and crime.

"Are we really going to make juveniles better by not being harsh with them and sending them home?" he said.

Sen. Jacob Anderegg, R-Lehi, said it is traumatizing to familes when youth are criminalized.

"I definitely believe we are doing more harm than good," he said.

