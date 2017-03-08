Senate OKs juvenile justice reform, final House vote required

A broad overhaul of Utah's juvenile justice laws aimed at keeping offenders out of detention and in home-based counseling earned unanimous Senate approval on Wednesday.
Senators voted 24-0 for HB239, which was approved by the House last month. The bill requires an additional House vote, to confirm amendments made in the Senate, before moving to the governor's desk.
Senate sponsor Sen. Todd Weiler, R-Woods Cross, said removing children from their homes, particularly for non-violent crimes, increases the odds of a student dropping out of school or engaging in repeat offenses.
Current practice also perpetuates racial disparities, Weiler said, and carries a larger cost to the state through its juvenile detention centers.