Utah woman pleads guilty to 2011 home break-in and robbery the resulted in two deaths

In January, McFarland pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated murder for killing 70-year-old Leroy Fullwood and 69-year-old Dorothy Ann Fullwood and was sentenced to two consecutive sentences of life-without-parole at the Utah State Prison.

"The state never alleged that [Hill] was in the Fullwood home," Keisel said. "But she did play a role, because she was part of providing transport to drop [McFarland] off in that neighborhood prior to him committing the homicide."

Hill was also accused of picking up McFarland after he fatally shot the couple and ransacked their Mount Pleasant home on Dec. 29, 2011.

On Dec. 31, 2011 — the same day the Fullwoods were found dead in their home — police say McFarland and Hill tried to carjack a woman's car outside a casino in West Wendover, Nev. The victim fought off Hill and sped away, but was shot and wounded in the head.

The couple stole two other vehicles and led police on a high-speed chase in the days that followed. They were eventually captured while on foot in the Nevada desert after a rancher spotted them while checking on cattle from an airplane.

Hill was given a 30-year prison sentence in Nevada for her role in the botched carjacking, while McFarland was ordered by Nevada authorities to spend 56 years behind bars for his crimes there.

