Utah woman pleads guilty to 2011 home break-in and robbery the resulted in two deaths

A Utah woman pleaded guilty Wednesday to her involvement in a 2011 home break-in and robbery that left a Sanpete County couple dead.
Angela Marie Hill, also known as Angela Atwood, pleaded guilty in 6th District Court to second-degree felony burglary of a dwelling, along with a third-degree felony charge of attempted robbery. The plea deal reduced her charges from first-degree felonies.
The now-31-year-old woman is expected to be sentenced in May, according to prosecutors.
Sanpete County Attorney Brody Keisel said Wednesday that the plea deal was offered in exchange for her cooperation in the aggravated murder case filed against co-defendant Logan McFarland.