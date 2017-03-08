Huntsman accepts offer to become ambassador to Russia, according to reports

Huntsman would be the first Utahn to take a top role in the Trump administration should he be confirmed by the Senate, and a posting to Moscow would put the one-time presidential candidate in the center of U.S.-Russian relations at one of the highest points of tension since the Cold War.

Trump had previously considered Huntsman — and Mitt Romney — for secretary of state before picking Rex Tillerson. Trump instead appears to have picked the former Utah governor to head a mission nearly as critical: speaking for the United States in a country that many in Congress view as an adversary but that the president has promised to put on more friendlier terms.

While it's unclear if the FBI or the Justice Department is probing Trump's ties to Russia or that of his campaign team, the multiple confirmed contacts between Trump world and Russia have the GOP-led House and Senate intelligence committees conducting their own probes.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions says he will recuse himself from any such investigations after admitting that he had twice met with the Russian ambassador despite saying under oath to a Senate hearing that he had not met with any Russian officials.

Huntsman, who is now chairman of the Atlantic Council, a Washington think tank, is best known as an expert on U.S.-China relations but has a long history of working with Russia. His father's company, Huntsman International LLC, currently has six businesses inside Russia and has been operating in the country since the fall of the Soviet Union.

The Senate has confirmed Huntsman without objection for all three of his federal government appointments, including a stint as deputy U.S. trade representative in 2001. He left his post as President Barack Obama's ambassador to China to run for president.

During that bid, Huntsman was critical of Russia, comparing Obama's effort to reset relations with Russia to a "Potemkin village in which we pretend the Kremlin is more of a partner than it is, more of a democracy than it is, more respectful of human rights than it is, and less threatening to its neighbors than it is." He added that the U.S.-Russian relationship should be viewed "with more objective eyes."

Huntsman has not ruled out running against Sen. Orrin Hatch — including in front of the senator at the U.S. Capitol this week — but a posting to Moscow would likely end any chance at a campaign showdown. Hatch has been close to Trump since the election, talking with him often and meeting him face-to-face on occasion.

Hatch has not ruled out a run for an eighth term.

