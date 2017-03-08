Utah Legislature votes to require helmets for motorcyclists up to age 21

Rep. Jim Dunnigan, R-Taylorsville, House sponsor of the bill, said it is simply "an opportunity to help young adults become older adults, and to do so safety" while studies say the portion of their brains affecting judgment is still developing.

He noted that some critics say 18 years olds should be able to choose whether to wear a helmet because they are old enough to join the military. "But in the military they have to wear helmets and body armor," Dunnigan said.

The bill is sponsored by Sen. Brian Shiozawa, R-Cottonwood Heights, an emergency room doctor who says he has seen far too many traumatic head injuries from motorcycle crashes among young adults. He said the government often pays for their expensive care.

"We know that 18- to 20-year-olds are, in fact, a little more impulsive," Shiozawa earlier told the Senate. "We also know that after using a helmet, most likely people will use it for a lifetime, or at least be able to make intelligent decisions."

Other lawmakers had questioned the value of restricting personal freedoms. Sen. Allen Christensen, R-North Ogden, earlier described the bill as "legislative creep," and Sen. Jacob Anderegg, R-Lehi, suggested the line between age 20 and age 21 is unenforceable without other traffic violations.

Rep. Justin Fawson, R-North Ogden, told the House Wednesday that said he knows riding without a helmet is dangerous. But, "I also know we can't legislate away all the stupid in the state, nor should we legislate away our freedom."

Rep. Dixon Pitcher, R-Ogden, said he heard the same arguments when the state required seat belts, but that law saved many lives.