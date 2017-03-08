Utah Legislature strikes so-called ‘no-promo homo’ law

Utah's Legislature has passed a bill striking down possibly unconstitutional language prohibiting advocacy of homosexuality in public schools' health classes.

SB196 won final Senate approval Wednesday 27-1 with only Sen. Margaret Dayton, R-Orem, voting against it.

The bill removing the so-called "no-promo homo" language was introduced in the Legislature after Equality Utah sued the state for what it said was a discriminatory policy. A federal judge stayed the lawsuit in late February pending the outcome of the legislation.

Equality Utah executive director Troy Williams called it "a historic day for LGBTQ students in Utah."

"The removal of this discriminatory language from the school curriculum laws will send a positive message that all students are valued in Utah."