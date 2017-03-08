Utah woman recalls finding body of 16-year-old daughter, 39 years before DNA cracked cold case murder

Kadleck said her daughter had many friends. She looked old for her age and was fun and caring, Kadleck said.

Schollmeyer didn't like the people living among her at the apartment building on 125 E. First Avenue. She had recently returned to her apartment to find her door broken open and her apartment ransacked, Kadleck recalled. The two went apartment shopping on a Saturday in December, hoping to find a better option.

"One reason she couldn't afford to move out was because she used some of her tips to buy shoes for a [co-worker]," Kadleck said.

That Saturday outing would be the last time Kadleck would see her daughter alive.

After she failed to show up to work Monday, Dec. 5, 1977, Kadleck went to the apartment and found her daughter naked, gagged and blindfolded in her bathtub with 6 inches of water. Medical examiners determined Schollmeyer was strangled and suffocated.

"I can't tell anybody how it feels, because until you've experienced it, it's your own experience," Kadleck said.

Investigators believe Schollmeyer was killed the night after she returned from looking for a new apartment.

Salt Lake County prosecutors recently charged Patrick Michael McCabe, 59, with her death. At the time, McCabe was a 20-year-old working at the apartment building where Schollmeyer was killed.

Kadleck says McCabe was the person who let her into the apartment to check on her daughter.

Detectives working on the case submitted the halter top used to gag Schollmeyer for DNA testing in 2013. A national database matched DNA from the halter top to McCabe, who was living in Bell, Fla., in December 2016. McCabe's DNA was in the system from a 1999 sexual offense of a minor, according to court records.

McCabe told investigators last week that he used a butcher knife to gain Schollmeyer's compliance before raping and strangling her, according to court documents. McCabe fled Utah three months later, according to court documents, and hadn't returned to the state before being extradited Sunday.

McCabe spoke quietly as he answered questions from a judge, who appointed a public defender during an initial appearance by video Wednesday in Salt Lake City's 3rd District Court. His next court appearance is scheduled for March 20.

He is charged with murder in the first degree, a capital offense punishable by death, as well as first-degree felony counts of aggravated burglary and aggravated sexual assault.

Kadleck wasn't in court Wednesday. She said she reluctantly looks forward to the case moving through the court system — it will be difficult to hear more details of her daughter's death.

"I want him to go to prison for the rest of his life," Kadleck said of McCabe. "He's had 40 years he didn't deserve."

