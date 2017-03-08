Quantcast
Utah Senate approves restructuring of high school sports

The Utah Senate on Wednesday approved a bill requiring the Utah High School Activities Association to shrink its board and install an appellate panel.

Senators voted 22-4 in favor of HB413, which compels UHSAA — a voluntary school association that oversees prep sports and extra-curricular actives — to shrink its governing board from 32 members to 15 members, comply with Utah's open records and open meetings laws, and allow an appeals committee appointed by the Utah Board of Education to adjudicate decisions on transfers and conference designations.

If UHSAA does not approve those changes, public schools would be prohibited by HB413 from joining and paying dues to the association.

The bill was already approved by the House in a 62-13 vote on Monday. But amendments in the Senate require an additional House vote before the bill is sent to the governor.

