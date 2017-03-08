Utah Legislature poised to end mandatory vehicle safety inspections

Utah's car safety inspections are likely going the way of the horse and buggy after a bill was approved by the Senate on Wednesday.

Senators voted 19-6 for HB265, which passed the House last month. The bill would end the requirement that noncommercial vehicles undergo a regular safety inspection, while increasing the cost of vehicle registrations by $1 to fund highway patrol efforts.

The House will need to concur on Senate amendments before the bill can be sent to the governor.

Senate sponsor Sen. Deidre Henderson, R-Spanish Fork, said 34 states have already abandoned safety inspections, with no corresponding increase in traffic fatalities.