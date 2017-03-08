Utah lawmakers pass tax incentive for refineries to produce cleaner gas

"If every vehicle on the Wasatch Front were using Tier 3 fuel, it's the equivalent of removing four out of five cars off the roads — a big and important step in the right direction to improve our air," Wilson said.

He noted that vehicles produce half of the air pollution particulates along the Wasatch Front now.

Wilson said refineries say decisions to make upgrades quickly hinges largely on the tax credit, and may offer big benefits. "These refiners are going to be making tens of millions of dollars of investment to make this happen if they take advantage of this legislation."

Long-time clean air champion Rep. Patrice Arent, D-Millcreek, added that Tier 3 gasoline will help even older Tier 2 cars "that most of us drive" to reduce pollution. "This gives us good bang for the buck."

Rep. Scott Sandall, R-Tremonton, said the bill "will clean up our air for a price we can afford to pay."

In earlier debate, Sen. Stuart Adams, R-Layton, earlier said, is "probably one of the most important things that we can do to improve our air quality."

SB197 originally called for a $60 million tax break for Utah's manufacturing industry, but was amended and refocused after lawmakers questioned the optics of giving tax relief to corporations while lawmakers this session debated a possible increase in the sales tax on food