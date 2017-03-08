Utah lawmakers pass tax incentive for refineries to produce cleaner gas

A tax break designed to entice Utah refineries to produce cleaner-burning gasoline more quickly is on its way to Gov. Gary Herbert.
The House voted 72-0 on Wednesday to pass SB197. The Senate previously passed it 24-1.
It broadens a sales tax exemption for refineries that move toward production of cleaner Tier 3 fuel. Legislative analysts estimate that would cost $2.1 million a year in 2019.
The federal government is expected to require Tier 3 fuel eventually, but lawmakers want to speed the process in Utah to fight pollution.
House Majority Leader Brad Wilson, R-Kaysville, the House sponsor of what he called the "monumental bill," said Tier 3 fuel would vastly reduce pollution particulates that worsen local inversions.