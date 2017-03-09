Rolly: Ah, those conflicts of interest — they’re as common on Utah’s Capitol Hill as hallway lobbyists and backroom deals

He no longer is a paid staffer for the ALC, but he seems to be at it again in a different format.

This year, Ivory sponsored HB207, which would appropriate $350,000 to expand curriculum developed by the state and Utah Valley University to study the constitutional relationship between the federal government and states.

The money would be available to the Commission on Federalism, created in 2013 by Ivory-sponsored legislation, to hire consultants to help with the curriculum.

One national organization with the experience to do such a job is Citizens for Self Governance, which is leading a movement for a constitutional convention to rein in federal power.

According to Ivory's conflict-of-interest form on the Utah House website, he is a consultant for Citizens for Self Governance Convention of States Action.

Ivory's bill cleared the House, but failed in the Senate after some senators expressed concerns about how the money would be spent.

Making waves • Ivory's role as a consultant for Citizens for Self Governance Convention of States Action has taken him to several other states, where he has lobbied for a constitutional convention. He has sponsored past constitutional convention resolutions in Utah and was a vocal supporter this year of such a measure, sponsored by Rep. Merrill Nelson, R-Grantsville.

It passed the House, but fell short in the Senate.

After the Senate vote, the website of Citizens for Self Governance Convention of States Action, as well as right-wing national radio commentator Mark Levin, called on folks to flood Utah senators with emails condemning their action.

Several senators said they received thousands of emails, almost all from out of state, beginning with the phrase "Shame on you."

Speaking of conflicts • Rep. Mike Noel, R-Kanab, pushed through this year an ongoing appropriation of $2 million a year for Big Game Forever to lobby Congress and the federal government to keep wolves off the Endangered Species List and advocate for predator-control programs — despite criticisms of the group's lack of transparency in how it has spent taxpayer money in the past.

Big Game Forever is associated with Sportsmen for Fish and Wildlife, headed by powerful lobbyist Don Peay.

Peay has close ties to Donald Trump, primarily through the president's adult sons.

Peay also is a leading cheerleader for Noel's bid to become the new national director of the Bureau of Land Management.

More back-scratching • Then-legislator Curt Oda raised eyebrows last year when he seemed to manipulate the electoral process to ensure his handpicked successor replaced him in the House.