Utah lawmakers give final approval to this year’s school-grading overhaul

A seven-year tradition of passing school grading bills continued Wednesday when the Utah Senate gave the final vote of approval for SB220.

The new proposal, which awaits the signature of Gov. Gary Herbert, creates a report card listing various performance metrics in addition to labeling schools with a single grade of A, B, C, D or F.

Under SB220, the calculation for grades would place greater emphasis on student performance growth, and would be expanded to include additional metrics beyond standardized test scores. And each grade level would be tied to a set of criteria, eliminating the grading curve that sees schools punished based on statewide trends.