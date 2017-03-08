Kearns woman hospitalized with severe smoke inhalation from house fire

A Kearns woman remained hospitalized with severe smoke inhalation Wednesday, the day after she fled her burning home.

The woman, believed to be in her mid-20s, was found on the lawn outside the home at 4046 W. 5540 South when Unified Fire Authority crews arrived at 2:31 p.m. Tuesday.

Paramedics found a passer-by had stopped moments before to give the woman CPR. She was found with soot on her face around her mouth, UFA spokesman Eric Holmes confirmed.

The woman, whose identity was not released, was rushed to the hospital in serious condition.

Firefighters were able to quickly douse the blaze, mostly containing the flames to a back bedroom.