Blast destroys Ogden house, sends burned homeowner to hospital

By connect
First Published      Updated 36 minutes ago

A fiery explosion destroyed an Ogden house Tuesday night and sent the homeowner to the hospital with leg burns.

Neighbors reported that the blast at 5:56 p.m. blew off much of the roof of the wood-framed house at 2831 S. Monroe. Moments later, an adult male, his legs aflame, crawled out of a window. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Ogden Deputy Fire Chief Eric Bauman said crews arrived to find the home billowing 30-foot flames and smoke. Firefighters, unable to enter the inferno, instead took a defensive approach; they successfully kept flames from spreading to other houses.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, but Questar workers were called to the scene to address a natural gas leak, Bauman confirmed.

In all, 22 firefighters fought the blaze. None were injured.

remims@sltrib.com

Twitter: @remims

 

