UHP trooper hit by SUV released from hospital

A Utah Highway Patrol trooper hit by an SUV during a traffic stop has been released from the hospital.

"He is doing better than we had expected," UHP Sgt. Todd Royce said Tuesday afternoon. "He did remarkably well for the type of crash [he was in]."

Royce said 27-year-old trooper Devin Gurney initially had been listed as critical when rushed to Utah Valley Regional Medical Center in Provo late Monday morning, after the SUV careened into the traffic stop scene on Interstate 15 near Lindon.

Gurney suffered severe leg and other injuries. By Tuesday morning, he had been upgraded to satisfactory condition, and by Tuesday evening he was released to continue his recovery at home. UHP said Gurney was expected to return to duty sometime next week.