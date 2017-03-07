House approves removing so called ‘no-promo homo’ law

Utah's House approved removing the state code's current ban on advocacy of homosexuality in sex education in public schools.

SB196 was introduced in the Legislature after Equality Utah sued the state over the prohibition, claiming the policy it calls "no promo homo," is discriminatory.

House sponsor, Rep. Keven Stratton, R-Orem, said it was important for good health education to be related "to the concepts of avoiding sexual activity before marriage and fidelity after marriage."

House members voted 68-1 for the bill, but it was returned to the Senate for concurrence with an amendment.

— Jessica Banuelos