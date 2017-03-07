Salt Lake City turns on Washington Square lights to cap yearslong, $420K project

At least from a literal standpoint, Salt Lake City Hall can no longer be accused of operating in the dark.

More than 90 new light fixtures were switched on at historic Washington Square on Tuesday, capping a yearslong effort that had left the block largely unlit at night.

A frequent commenter at City Council meetings, Douglas Cotant said during a February meeting that he'd tripped and fallen outside due to the low visibility, injuring his knee.

"Thank you for leaving the outside lights on for me," Cotant began his public comment Tuesday, to smiles.

The replacement lights use LED bulbs but were modeled after gaslight fixtures that date back to the 1890 — a unique challenge for architects.