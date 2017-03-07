Utah lawmakers send marijuana-research bill to guv to sign

Trojan horse? » Critic says it merely gives appearance of action on medical marijuana without doing much.

Research into medical marijuana could become legal in Utah, if not medical pot itself.

The House unanimously concurred Wednesday to earlier Senate amendments to SB130, and sent it to Gov. Gary Herbert for his signature or veto.

The House previously passed the bill 70-2, and the Senate had passed it 23-1.

The bill permits the study of cannabinoid products for medical use and creates a review board to consider potential recommendations for future marijuana policy.

Sen. Evan Vickers, R-Cedar City, the Senate sponsor of the bill and a pharmacist, said review would be rigorous and would use standards similar to those used by the federal Food and Drug Administration.