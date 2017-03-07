Medical marijuana research authorization advances in Utah Capitol

Research into medical marijuana could become legal in Utah, if not medical pot itself.

The Senate voted 23-1 Tuesday to approve HB130. The House previously passed it 70-2, and will need to vote on it again because the Senate amended it.

The bill permits the study of cannabinoid products for medical use and creates a review board to consider potential recommendations for future marijuana policy.

Sen. Evan Vickers, R-Cedar City, the Senate sponsor of the bill and a pharmacist, said review would be rigorous and would use standards similar to those used by the federal Food and Drug Administration.