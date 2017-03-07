Quantcast
California prosecutors drop sex-assault investigation of former Brighton football star Osa Masina

By connect
Courts » Former Brighton standout’s Utah sex-assault case continues.
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (5)

Osa Chad Masina, the former Brighton High and USC football player, won't face prosecution in California over an alleged sexual assault.

The Los Angeles County district attorney's office dropped its investigation of two counts of sexual abuse against the 19-year-old Tuesday, citing insufficient evidence and lack of cooperation from the alleged victim.

Masina is accused of assaulting a 19-year-old woman in California and in Utah over the summer. His four-day Utah trial is scheduled to begin June 26 in 3rd District Court.

The woman said Masina and another man sexually assaulted her during a July trip to California, when she was unconscious after consuming drugs and alcohol "throughout the afternoon and evening," a court document states. She did not report the incident to police before returning to Utah.

She later testified that Masina raped her in Cottonwood Heights two weeks after that trip, on July 25. She was passed out on a couch after a party when that assault occurred, she said, and had consumed marijuana and large amounts of alcohol.

The woman reported the Utah and California incidents on July 29, according to a Los Angeles County court document.

"Due to the delay in reporting," the document states, "there is no physical or toxicological evidence available."

The Los Angeles County district attorney's office also cited the woman's lack of participation in the investigation, saying "she was not comfortable calling" an officer who was trying to contact her.

Greg Skordas, Masina's attorney in both cases, said Tuesday night that he's "glad they cleared him" after the teen cooperated with authorities' investigation.

California prosecutors on Tuesday dropped a count against another man who was accused of sexually assaulting the victim alongside Masina.

Masina was a standout athlete at Brighton High School, earning All-Tribune MVP honors in 2013. He was suspended from the University of Southern California's football team in September when details of a police investigation became public.

