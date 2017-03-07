California prosecutors drop sex-assault charges against former Brighton football star Osa Masina

Osa Chad Masina, the former Brighton High and USC football player, won't face prosecution in California over an alleged sexual assault.

The Los Angeles County district attorney's office dropped two charges of sexual abuse against the 19-year-old Tuesday, citing insufficient evidence and lack of cooperation from the alleged victim.

Masina is accused of assaulting a 19-year-old woman in California and in Utah over the summer. His four-day Utah trial is scheduled to begin June 26 in 3rd District Court.

The woman said Masina and another man sexually assaulted her during a July trip to California, when she was unconscious after consuming drugs and alcohol "throughout the afternoon and evening," a court document states. She did not report the incident to police before returning to Utah.