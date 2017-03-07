BIll OKs liquor stores keeping some profits

The Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control could finally be able to keep some of the ever-growing profits from its state liquor stores.

SB155 would allow the agency to keep $1 million for employee salaries and incentives, capital and equipment purchases and technology upgrades.

Current law requires DABC to return all annual profits to the state, with the liquor agency's operating budget set each year by the Legislature.

The House voted 68-0 to approve SB155. The Senate previously passed it 28-0, and will need to vote on it again because the House added an amendment to clarify that the money could be used for employee salaries.