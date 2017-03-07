Bill to allow suing porn distributors for harm to minors advances

Utah could become the first state to allow lawsuits against pornographers for damage to minors — including seeking reimbursement for any therapy expenses.

SB185 is on the way to Gov. Gary Herbert for his signature or veto after the House passed it 50-8 on Tuesday. The Senate then concurred with House amendments, after previously passing the bill 26-0.

The House debate on Tuesday lasted only 90 seconds.

Rep. Keven Stratton, R-Orem, the House sponsor of the bill, said, "This is an effort to hold those who are profiting from the harm [of pornography] accountable for the damages that are done."