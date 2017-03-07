Sen. Mike Lee among small band of conservatives fighting against the Republican health care bill

He is joined by Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., and a band of conservative House members in his disapproval for the package introduced Monday that's meant to fulfill persistent calls by Republicans to "repeal and replace" former President Barack Obama's signature health plan passed in 2010, officially titled the Affordable Care Act.

One more conservative senator aligned against it could spell its demise. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, has already signaled his skepticism.

These far-right lawmakers have dubbed the plan "Obamacare-lite" and seek a straight-forward repeal of the Affordable Care Act, before talking about what comes next.

They believe if they start from scratch, they can draft a more conservative health care plan rather than trying to negotiate around current Obamacare policies.

"We are united in repeal," Paul said.

Utah's other senator supports the party's plan.

Sen. Orrin Hatch, who as chairman of the Finance Committee will be instrumental in moving the legislation through the Senate, sees the proposal as a "positive step in the right direction." He asks "my colleagues to refrain from final judgments" and suggests that they'll have a chance to amend it.

"Even in its early stages, this bill represents a significant improvement over Obamacare," he said in prepared remarks.

President Donald Trump is on board with the GOP revisions, something party leaders expect to boost support for the plan.

"Obamacare is collapsing," Trump told reporters. "It's in bad shape, and we're going to take action. There's going to be no slowing down, there's going to be no waiting and no more excuses by anybody."

He added: "It's a complicated process but actually it's very simple, it's called good health care."

Though Trump had once promised "insurance for everybody," the new plan is expected to cover fewer people. It removes the fine for not having coverage, making it less likely that those who are healthy or who cannot afford a plan will sign up. That may raise premium costs, particularly for older individuals. It also phases out an expansion of Medicaid.

Two House committees are expected to vote on the bill this week — possibly as early as Wednesday — and congressional leaders say they want it passed before their standard April break.

The plan retains several provisions from Obamacare, including a requirement that insurance companies cover people with preexisting conditions. It also continues to allow parents to keep their children on their plan until age 26.

The Republican plan slashes subsidies that low-income individuals use to pay for insurance in favor of age-based refundable tax credits. Instead of charging a tax fine for not having insurance, the proposal would allow carriers to add a 30 percent premium surcharge for those who drop coverage for a few months and later look to re-enter the market. Additionally, the legislation blocks federal payment for one year to Planned Parenthood.