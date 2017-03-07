Watered-down UTA reform bill advances

The House approved Tuesday a watered-down bill that initially had sought to reform how the Utah Transit Authority is governed.

The House voted 74-0 to pass SB174. The Senate previously approved it 27-0, but it must return there for a final vote because of a minor amendment.

Jettisoned from its original version were reforms to reduce the size of the UTA board and revamp how members are appointed — including Senate confirmation. Also dropped were restrictions against the agency entering into partnerships for more transit-oriented developments.

Sen. Wayne Harper, R-Taylorsville, the bill's sponsor, earlier said changes were made to better focus on another provision it contained to create a state task force to study how to coordinate future funding — and possible tax hikes — for transit, highways, airports and other transportation projects.