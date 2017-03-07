Utah Senate gives early OK to allowing ATVs on Salt Lake County roads

Street-legal all-terrain vehicles would be allowed on Salt Lake County streets under a bill that earned the preliminary approval of the Utah Senate on Tuesday.

Senators voted 19-6 for HB82, which repeals an existing exemption for Salt Lake County in the state's ATV law. Under the bill, street-legal ATVs would be allowed on all Utah roads with a posted speed limit below 50 mph.

"They're legal to be driven in every county in the state except Salt Lake County," Fillmore said. "This would bring Salt Lake County up to the same standards as every other county in the state."