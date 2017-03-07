Quantcast
Appeals court reinstates guilty verdict against Salt Lake City lawyer in tax case

A federal appeals court has reinstated a jury's guilty verdict against a Salt Lake City attorney on a charge of conspiracy to hide stock sale earnings from the Internal Revenue Service.

The decision means Nathan Whitney Drage now faces a possible prison term of up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 on the felony charge.

A jury in 2015 found Drage guilty of three counts of failure to file corporate tax returns and one of conspiracy to impede the functions of the IRS.

But U.S. District Judge David Sam overturned the conspiracy charge after a jury in a separate trial found two co-defendants, Lester H. Mower and Adrian A. Wilson, not guilty in the conspiracy. 

The 10th Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday reinstated the verdict against Drage, saying the evidence was sufficient to support the jury's finding.

The case was sent back to Sam with instructions to reinstate the guilty verdict and deny Drage's motion for a new trial.

"This prosecution proved significant interference with tax administration," U.S. Attorney for Utah John Huber said in a statement. "We now look forward to the federal court determining a fair and just sentence for Mr. Drage's felony conviction."

Drage did not return an email seeking comment.

Sam sentenced Mower and Wilson to three years probation on their convictions of the misdemeanor charges of failure to file corporate tax returns.

Federal prosecutors accused the trio of operating a reverse merger operation where a publicly traded "shell" company with practically no operations is combined with a privately held company, which allows the private company to go public without an initial stock offering. The three then harvested proceeds from stock sales and engaged in a "shell game" to hide moneys from the IRS and not file returns, the appeals court said.

The operation supposedly took in $34 million, according to court documents.

 

