Appeals court reinstates guilty verdict against Salt Lake City lawyer in tax case

A federal appeals court has reinstated a jury's guilty verdict against a Salt Lake City attorney on a charge of conspiracy to hide stock sale earnings from the Internal Revenue Service.

The decision means Nathan Whitney Drage now faces a possible prison term of up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 on the felony charge.

A jury in 2015 found Drage guilty of three counts of failure to file corporate tax returns and one of conspiracy to impede the functions of the IRS.

But U.S. District Judge David Sam overturned the conspiracy charge after a jury in a separate trial found two co-defendants, Lester H. Mower and Adrian A. Wilson, not guilty in the conspiracy.