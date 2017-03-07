Complaints accuse Utah lawmaker of bullying, berating school officials in front of students

In a separate letter, Alpine Superintendent Sam Jarman complained about the incident and alluded to other confrontations with Stephenson, noting that the Feb. 24 meeting was notable for occurring in a public place.

"I feel like Senator Stephenson used threatening and bullying tactics to try and force his will on [School Board Vice President] JoDee [Sundberg], others and me," Jarman wrote. "It is time to take action against his poor behavior since this time it was in front of many kids and adults!"

The letters were obtained by The Tribune through an open-records request.

Niederhauser said Tuesday he had met with Stephenson to discuss the complaints from Alpine School District.

"Senator Stephenson is a zealous education reformer," Niederhauser said. "In our discussion of recent complaints, I encouraged him to continue to work on the issues but be more aware of how he comes across to others."

Stephenson was unavailable for comment Monday and Tuesday, but in his own letter to Niederhauser, the longtime senator said he had been "energized" by a separate discussion with a school administrator and quickly apologized for interrupting the Alpine group's attention to their visiting students.

A state school board member and lobbyist who said he observed the incident wrote to the Senate president that Stephenson throughout appeared to remain "calm."

"I did not view any behavior from Senator Stephenson that was inappropriate," wrote Spencer Stokes.

According to Wood's account, Stephenson approached Superintendent Jarman and Sundberg and began arguing not far from the fifth-grade group.

"I began to worry that this might be distracting or even upsetting to the children," Wood wrote, adding that she placed herself in a position to create a buffer between the students and the altercation. "When it seemed that the children were busy and focused, I came back to the front of the table and heard the Senator, now redfaced, say that he would like to file a lawsuit."

The confrontation, according to Jarman, was triggered by Alpine School District's opposition to SB80, a bill by Sen. Lincoln Fillmore, R-South Jordan, that seeks to equalize funding between Utah's school districts.

Fillmore had been working with district representatives to address Alpine's concerns, Jarman said in his letter. But that didn't stop Stephenson from continuing to "berate" the Alpine group, Jarman said, including a statement that Stephenson would sue Alpine and tell school district parents that administrators were being negligent in their opposition to SB80.

Stephenson is a divisive figure in Utah's public education community. He has long advocated for reform and the proliferation of classroom technology in his role as a member and former chairman of the committee that oversees the legislative budget for public schools.

While Stephenson declined to comment to The Tribune, his own letter to Niederhauser regarding the Feb. 24 incident said his red face is always red, due to rosacea, and that he is unapologetic for his passion for promoting equitable education funding.