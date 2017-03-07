Breakneck approval of over $1B in borrowing with little or no public comment leads to questions

The prison bill, for example, was not released until the day before its final passage. It had no public hearing. House debate on it lasted only three minutes. Only after it passed did sponsors hold a press conference to explain why it was needed.

The highway bonding bill had its first and only hearing on Monday morning, passed the Senate that evening, and won House approval on Tuesday morning.

"It's frustrating to have a 45-day session where stuff like that comes out the last four or five days. It's not just a question of the Democrats being shut out. It's a question of the public being shut out," said House Minority Leader Brian King, D-Salt Lake City.

"It's alarming that our legislators believe they can pass laws without involving the public in the process," said Chase Thomas, counsel for the Alliance for a Better Utah. "The public should have the opportunity to receive an explanation why this money was needed and what it would be used for, followed by an opportunity to comment."

Rep. Gage Froerer, R-Huntsville, sponsor of the prison bill, said at a press conference after its passage that it was rushed because of how budget numbers came together late in the legislative session. Lawmakers had less one-time money available for the project than expected, so a quick bill for bonding was developed.

Gov. Gary Herbert complained to reporters Tuesday that the prison bond was portrayed in some stories as revealing an apparent increase in its costs. The Legislature previously approved bonding for $475 million for the project, and the bill added another $100 for a total of $575 million.

"We've always estimated the cost of the prison to be $650 million total. It actually has come down from what some of the original estimates were," Herbert said.

When the prison project was debated and approved in past years, state officials continually used a figure of $550 million as the cost of construction.

Marilee Richins, operations director for the Department of Administrative Services, confirmed the cost of a new prison at any site was always estimated at $550 million. The actual site selected, however, has required another $100 million for utilities and roads — but that site also is expected to be less expensive than others to operate over time.

The governor's proposed budget — released in December — had included the extra $100 million for the prison. "So this has not been rushed through. It has not been hidden," said Herbert. "It's been open and ascertainable for anyone who read the budget."

However, Utah lawmakers start their own budget process from scratch and didn't spend much time or energy publicly discussing or debating the prison expense during the session.

Meanwhile, the $1 billion bonding proposal for highways will allow the Utah Transportation Commission to chose projects for acceleration from its lists of already-approved work, and would likely target those needed the most or where savings would be the greatest.

Carlos Braceras, executive director of the Utah Department of Transportation, said many projects already high on lists of planned project include improving various sections of Interstate 15 along the Wasatch Front.

That includes a project to widen and improve I-15 in Utah County between Lehi Main Street (where a major rebuilding of I-15 terminated a few years ago) to SR-92 at Thanksgiving Point. Another in Davis County would extend express lanes from Hill Field Road in Layton to Interstate 84.

Some Salt Lake County projects could include adding a southbound lane on I-15 from State Road 201 (near 2100 South) to 106th South or 123rd South. UDOT also is planning to reconfigure the south I-215 interchange with I-15, including widening some bridges.