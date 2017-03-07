Quantcast
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

New trial date set for Utah man who allegedly stabbed two women in Wyoming

By connect
First Published      Updated 26 minutes ago
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (1)

A June trial date has been set for a 19-year-old Draper man who allegedly stabbed two women — one fatally — at a hotel room in Wyoming last year.

Bradley Ross Fairbourn is charged with murder, a first-degree felony, for the June 23 slaying of Naisha Rae Story, 29, of South Jordan, as well as attempted murder, also a first-degree felony, for injuries suffered by Story's friend.

Fairbourn's trial originally had been set for mid-January, but 3rd District Judge Richard Lavery continued it until June 12 to give the defense time to consult a DNA expert, according to court documents.

Sweetwater County Attorney Dan Erramouspe has said the prosecution will not seek the death penalty.

Fairbourn allegedly was responding to an online ad, he told police, when he went to the women's Rock Springs hotel room at about 1 a.m.

Either Story or her friend — Fairbourn was unsure which woman Fairbourn was communicating with — apparently posted an online ad about "full service" massages, though Fairbourn said he was there seeking sexual services, charging documents state.

After forcing his way into the room, Fairbourn purportedly attacked the women with a knife. Story's friend, Linda Mara Natalia Arce, who has recovered, escaped and ran for help.

When police arrived, Fairbourn was gone, though they later found and arrested him nearby.

Story was taken to a local hospital, where she died.

Fairbourn had been passing through Wyoming the day of the incident on his way to Utah, charges state.

tfrandsen@sltrib.com

Twitter: @tiffany_mf

 

COMMENTS
POST A COMMENT      ()