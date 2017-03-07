New trial date set for Utah man who allegedly stabbed two women in Wyoming

Sweetwater County Attorney Dan Erramouspe has said the prosecution will not seek the death penalty.

Fairbourn allegedly was responding to an online ad, he told police, when he went to the women's Rock Springs hotel room at about 1 a.m.

Either Story or her friend — Fairbourn was unsure which woman Fairbourn was communicating with — apparently posted an online ad about "full service" massages, though Fairbourn said he was there seeking sexual services, charging documents state.

After forcing his way into the room, Fairbourn purportedly attacked the women with a knife. Story's friend, Linda Mara Natalia Arce, who has recovered, escaped and ran for help.

When police arrived, Fairbourn was gone, though they later found and arrested him nearby.

Story was taken to a local hospital, where she died.

Fairbourn had been passing through Wyoming the day of the incident on his way to Utah, charges state.

