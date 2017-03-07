New trial date set for Utah man who allegedly stabbed two women in Wyoming

A June trial date has been set for a 19-year-old Draper man who allegedly stabbed two women — one fatally — at a hotel room in Wyoming last year.
Bradley Ross Fairbourn is charged with murder, a first-degree felony, for the June 23 slaying of Naisha Rae Story, 29, of South Jordan, as well as attempted murder, also a first-degree felony, for injuries suffered by Story's friend.
Fairbourn's trial originally had been set for mid-January, but 3rd District Judge Richard Lavery continued it until June 12 to give the defense time to consult a DNA expert, according to court documents.