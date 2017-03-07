Quantcast
Got a favorite educator? Nominations open through March 17 for Huntsman Awards

By The Salt Lake Tribune
First Published      Updated 39 minutes ago
The Huntsman Awards for Excellence in Education — now celebrating 25 years of honoring Utah educators ­— are open for nominations through 5 p.m. on March 17.

The awards committee selects 11 winners from around the state, including six teachers, three administrators, a special education teacher and a volunteer. The Jon M. Huntsman family presents a crystal obelisk and a check for $10,000 to each of the winners.

Meet 2016's winners here. Nomination forms for this year's awards are available from public schools and local PTA groups or online at www.huntsmaneducationawards.com. Public educators statewide are eligible.

"We know there are outstanding educators from border to border who labor every day to make sure our children are engaged in learning and are preparing for the future," Karen Huntsman said in a news release. "It is a privilege for our family and the Awards Committee to acknowledge their efforts and celebrate their success."

The committee includes citizens and educators. This year's recipients will be announced in late April, and the awards will be presented at a banquet in Salt Lake City in May.

Editor's note: The owner and publisher of The Salt Lake Tribune is Paul Huntsman, son of Jon M. Huntsman.

 

