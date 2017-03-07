Got a favorite educator? Nominations open through March 17 for Huntsman Awards

The Huntsman Awards for Excellence in Education — now celebrating 25 years of honoring Utah educators ­— are open for nominations through 5 p.m. on March 17.

The awards committee selects 11 winners from around the state, including six teachers, three administrators, a special education teacher and a volunteer. The Jon M. Huntsman family presents a crystal obelisk and a check for $10,000 to each of the winners.

Meet 2016's winners here. Nomination forms for this year's awards are available from public schools and local PTA groups or online at www.huntsmaneducationawards.com. Public educators statewide are eligible.