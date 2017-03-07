Enterprise boy hit by pickup truck while riding motorcycle remains critical

A 9-year-old boy remained in critical condition Tuesday, the day after he was hit by a pickup truck while riding an off-road miniature motorcycle in the southwestern Utah town of Enterprise.

However, Washington County Sheriff's Lt. David Crouse said the boy's vital signs had been stabilized, and that doctors expected him to recover after "a couple weeks" in the hospital.

The accident occurred about 12:30 p.m. Monday, near 600 East and Main Street. The boy was flown to University Medical Center in Las Vegas.

The 36-year-old truck driver, also of Enterprise, was not injured in the crash.

No charges had been filed as of Tuesday.