UHP trooper struck by SUV upgraded to fair condition

A Utah Highway Patrol trooper hit by an SUV during a traffic stop has been upgraded to fair condition and may be released from the hospital later this week.

UHP Sgt. Todd Royce 27-year-old trooper Devin Gurney initially had been listed as critical when rushed to Utah Valley Regional Medical Center in Provo late Monday morning, after the SUV careened into the traffic stop scene on Interstate 15 near Lindon.

Gurney, who suffered severe leg and other injuries, "is recovering well," Royce said on Tuesday.

The accident is being investigated on UHP's behalf by the Utah County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff's Sgt. Spencer Cannon said the SUV's driver, a 48-year-old Orem man, and his passenger had both told investigators that the driver had apparently fallen asleep behind the wheel.