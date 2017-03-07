Man from Nepal sentenced to prison for killing another Nepalese refugee at her Utah home

When officers arrived, they found her body in the bedroom, with an orange electrical cord around her neck, charges state. A bag with similar electrical cords was also in the apartment, the charges add.

Subba was from Nepal. Magar also is from Nepal, police have said.

A medical examiner determined the woman she died of strangulation and severe loss of blood; her neck had been cut twice, according to the charges. The medical examiner estimated that she had died about three days before officers found her.

Magar's DNA profile is consistent with the profile found under Subba's fingernails, on the electrical cords in the bag and on a soda bottle found in the apartment, according to the charges. His fingerprints were found on several beer cans in the apartment, a drinking glass in the bedroom, and a black cleaver in the bedroom.

The same day as the autopsy, police interviewed Magar, who lived several blocks from Subba. He allegedly told them that he knew Subba through his girlfriend.

But Magar denied having any kind of relationship with Subba, and said he had never been inside her apartment or talked to her on the phone, according to the charges.

Magar allowed police to look at his phone, and police found that the call log prior to July 4 had been deleted, according to charges. But when police checked Subba's phone records, they reportedly discovered 18 calls between her and Magar from July 1 to July 4, the charges add.

Police have said there were no signs of forced entry to the apartment.

mnoble@sltrib.com