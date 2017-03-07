Man from Nepal sentenced to prison for killing another Nepalese refugee at her Utah home

A 27-year-old Nepalese refugee man has been sentenced to prison for strangling another refugee from Nepal at her South Salt Lake home in 2015.
Dil Bahadur Magar was charged in 3rd District Court with first-degree felony counts of murder and aggravated burglary for the July 3, 2015, death of 38-year-old Bhoti Subba.
Magar pleaded guilty last year to the murder charge, and the aggravated burglary count was dismissed.
On Tuesday, Judge Ann Boyden sentenced Magar to a term of 15 years to life at the Utah State Prison.
On July 6, 2015, police were called to check on Subba at her apartment, near 2900 South and 200 East, because her relatives were worried about her, according to charging documents. They told police they had not heard from the woman for several days.