Judge: Courtroom will remain open during hearings for two Utah boys accused of shooting 14-year-old girl

People who knew Turner and were looking for her, found her in the early hours of Feb. 17. She survived the shooting, but remained in critical condition as of last week.

Attorneys for the two boys had asked Judge Angela Fonnesbeck to close upcoming preliminary hearings, and any other future hearings, to the public and media outlets.

Defense attorney Shannon Demler argued that the cases should be closed to protect the juveniles' rights to a fair trial, to protect their families and to "protect the sanctity of the juvenile court system."

Demler argued that they wanted media barred from the courtroom, as well as members of the public from "off the street" who are "nosy" and want to observe the proceedings.

Defense attorney David Perry made similar arguments, telling the judge that the information already been made public in the case has "caused a lot of harm."

State law allows news reporters to be present in juvenile courtrooms if the accused is over the age of 14 and charged with a crime that would be a felony-level offense in adult court. The proceedings can be closed, however, if a judge finds "good cause."

Michael O'Brien, an attorney representing several Utah media entities including The Salt Lake Tribune, argued that the two defense attorneys offered no specific reasons why these cases are different than any other juvenile case.

Instead, O'Brien argued, the attorneys offered only the same general policy arguments that were resolved when legislators crafted the law in the early 1990s.

"The debate has been had," he said. "The legislature resolved it."

O'Brien further argued that while some think reporters cover juvenile cases because they are "nosy" or "trying to sell newspapers," the media has an important role in educating the public about juvenile court proceedings.

Keeping the courtroom open also can also have a "cathartic effect," O'Brien argued, as the community heals and tries to understand tragic events.

Fonnesbeck ruled that while witnesses will be barred from attending preliminary hearing proceedings, the media and the public can remain in attendance.

"I do not believe [the defense attorneys] have met their burden by presenting public policy arguments," the judge said.

Also Tuesday, Fonnesbeck ordered that psychological evaluations be completed for the two teens ahead of their separate preliminary hearings, which are scheduled for March 21-24.

Prosecutors have said they will seek to have the cases moved to the adult system, where the two teens could face the same penalties as if they were adults.