House OKs resolution calling for state to acquire Bears Ears

The House advanced another resolution on Monday targeting Bears Ears National Monument, proposing the state take over that land if the monument is rescinded and manage it in collaboration with American Indian tribes.

It passed HCR24 on a 61-13 vote, and sent it to the Senate. All of the House's Democrats opposed the resolution, and all its Republicans supported it.

The resolution by Rep. Mike Noel, R-Kanab, calls on the state to acquire the "public land that is occupied by" the new monument using the Recreation and Public Purposes Act.

It says the monument, encompassing 1.3 million acres surrounding Bears Ears Buttes, holds land and objects of great cultural, scientific and historical interest and are "profoundly sacred" to the five tribes that successfully petitioned the Obama administration to designate the monument.