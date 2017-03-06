Lawmakers quickly draft, pass bill for $100 million more for new state prison

The new state prison is apparently costing $100 million more than expected, according to a bill that first appeared on Monday and was quickly passed through the House without a public hearing.

The House passed HB460 on a 58-10 vote, and sent to the Senate, despite some loud objections from Rep. Sandra Hollins, D-Salt Lake City, whose district will include the new prison.

The bill's sponsor, Rep. Gage Froerer, R-Huntsville, introduced the bill on Monday, and it went to the House floor without a normally required committee hearing.

He explained that the Legislature previously approved borrowing, or bonding, for $474.7 million over seven years to build the prison. His bill would authorize bonding for another $100 million, and extend the payment period to 10 years.